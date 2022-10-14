Tuscaloosa farmer says recent rain may affect harvest

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

Tuscaloosa has finally received rain after nearly four weeks. Although we might benefit from the rain, farmers are concerned that it could delay their harvest.

Joe Anders, owner of Anders Farm, said the rain is causing more harm than good. Since Tuscaloosa experienced a four-week drought, rain around this time could mush up the soil and cause significant flooding.

“Today, we need to be harvesting,” said Anders. “We would have made a decent crop if we had gotten the rain and didn’t have the 100-degree weather whenever our corn was pollinating.”

Rain falling can cause mushy, gummed up dirt which can cause clogs in tractors and equipment, costing thousands to repair. Anders said keeping his soybean fields from rotting and growing properly is a race against time.

“These beans are organic and will rot if they stay in the field too long,” said Anders. “We have a window to get them out of the area, and the rain delays us. So if they are dry and get wet, they could sprout and rot in hot weather. Which is no good to us.”

The harvest season began in early September and ends in late November.