Tuscaloosa expanding on mental health programs

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month, and we all know someone dealing with depression or anxiety.

The city of Tuscaloosa has taken steps to address the area’s mental health needs.

One of those ways has been the creation of the new crisis center funded by the state and operated by Tuscaloosa’s Indian Rivers Behavioral Health.

Tuscaloosa Probate Judge Rob Robertson said it is a challenge because oftentimes mental health issues and substance abuse issues are intertwined.

“There is a lot going on in the field and exciting things starting to develop here in the Tuscaloosa County community,” Robertson said. “We look forward to adding some new services and we anticipate a new crisis center opening in the future. We are very excited to see this coming together.”

Interested in events near you?

Lake View City Hall is hosting a Mental Wellness Day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Skyland Elementary School is hosting a Mental Health Fair for the community at 2 p.m. Sunday.