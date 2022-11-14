Tuscaloosa eateries show what it means to give thanks

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Asher Redd

TUSCALOOSA – Chuck’s Fish and Five Bar will host their “Thanksgiving Feast” for the 13th consecutive year. The sister restaurants will make free meals for anybody who would like to attend.

“You get a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds coming together and sharing some food,” said Spencer Condon, server at Five Bar.

Donations will be accepted at the event, and all of it will go to Habitat for Humanity.

“I think it’s good to know that the people in your community are coming together and doing something good for each other, and it makes you feel a little more at home and comfortable within your own community,” Condon said.

Five Bar and Chuck’s Fish will provide food and staff from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Chuck’s Fish.

“If I’m allowed to speak for myself and everybody else in the company, it’s not us giving back to our community. It’s us being a part of it,” Cameron Covington, Five Bar Front House and Bar Manager said.

“It’s super duper humbling. Very, very humbling to be able to be put in the position to be able to give on that scale and to be a part of something like that. Yeah it’s huge… huge,” Covington said.

