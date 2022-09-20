Tuscaloosa cracking down on overcrowded bars

The city of Tuscaloosa will soon be coming down hard on bars that exceed their occupancy limits, according to a letter released by the city’s attorney.

Potential steps to thwart overcrowding include shutting down businesses that get too full for at least 24 hours and arresting bar owners, managers or staff responsible for the issue.

The letter is transcribed below: