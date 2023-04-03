Tuscaloosa County’s Riley commits to Under Armour All-American Game

Tuscaloosa County star Kevin Riley plans to wrap up his prep career on one of the biggest stages in high school football.

Riley announced his commitment to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando early next year.

Riley is one of the fastest rising prospects in the southeast region for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He currently is rated as a 4-star prospect with as many as 26 scholarship offers including: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

Last season, Riley rushed for 1,349 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Wildcats. Tuscaloosa County finished 6-4 and finished with a winning record for the first time in a decade.

Riley is listed as the No. 12 running back prospect in the nation and the No. 10 prospect in Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2024.