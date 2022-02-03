Tuscaloosa County’s Jestin Gilmore signs with UT-Chattanooga

Tuscaloosa County High School's Jestin Gilmore signs a football scholarship with UT-Chattanooga

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Paven

Tuscaloosa County’s Jestin Gilmore has signed his letter of intent today signing with the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Gilmore played under head coach Adam Winegarden who is a former alumnus of UTC.

“Every high school athlete who dreams of playing D1 football, this is the day they dream of.” said Gilmore when asked about what this day means to him.

Gilmore is a six-foot-two, 200lb linebacker who led the Wildcats in tackles and tackles for loss which earned him a nod for the Tuscaloosa News All-Area team in 2021.

Gilmore says regarding playing time as a freshman “I’m gonna go in to be the best version of myself I can be, and put myself in the best situation possible to possibly get playing time.”