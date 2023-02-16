Tuscaloosa County’s Deerman signs PWO with Alabama

Tuscaloosa County ‘athlete’ Sawyer Deerman signed a preferred walk-on offer with the University of Alabama.

Deerman says Alabama has always been his “dream school”.

“They say when you find the right school, it hits home,” Deerman said. “I’m a big family guy — love my family, we are a really close-knit family. When I went up there from (Nick) Saban, to (Holomon) Wiggins, to (former offensive coordinator) Bill O’Brien — they all treated me with total respect. It just felt like home.”

At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Deerman is considered a three-star prospect.

Deerman expects to play wide receiver in college. He says that every school that recruited him saw him as a “slot-receiver”. Deerman has not spoken with Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees yet.

“I’m excited,” Deerman said. “He’s from Notre Dame — a new guy. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him yet, he just got here. I’m sure I will talk to him soon.”

Deerman began high school at Alabama Christian Academy and he was a first team All-State selection two times in three years. The Patriots compete in Class 4A.

Deerman transferred to Tuscaloosa County for his final year of high school. The Wildcats compete in Class 7A. Deerman had the opporunity to show his versatility at TCHS and played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and kick returner.