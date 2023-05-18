Tuscaloosa county voters may soon have to vote on all proposed tax bills

A bill in the Alabama legislature proposed by Senator Gerald Allen has cleared the state Senate. It levies additional sale and use taxes in Tuscaloosa county.

The amendment would also require public notices and public hearings for any referendum and stipulates it be added to the general election ballot as opposed to special elections.

Tuscaloosa county voters have mixed opinions on the matter.

“Yea it has its pros and cons. On one hand, making it difficult to increase taxes is easier on the consumer. I think that’s beneficial for a lot of people who are struggling. But also, on the other hand, I feel like typically in the United States we have a pretty conservative tax policy,” said said Tuscaloosa resident Wilkes Pierce.

Other voters were in full support of the proposed bill, and said they feel it’s important to be part of certain legislative changes.

“I think it’s very important to give people the choice and, first of all, the knowledge and understanding of what’s coming and why it’s coming. As a citizen, I would want to know why the taxes are increasing, where would it be going,” said voter DeAndre Dixon.

