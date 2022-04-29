Tuscaloosa County students automatically accepted at Shelton State

You Are In: That’s the message Shelton State Community College is giving Tuscaloosa County School System graduates this spring.

Shelton State and TCSS made the announcement Thursday, offering automatic acceptance to the community college for all graduating seniors.

Going forward, all TCSS graduates can attend Shelton State without the frustration of applying. All students have to do is fill out some free paperwork and pay for their classes.

Shelton State Interim President Chris Cox and TCSS Superintendent Keri Johnson said this move presents endless opportunities for students now and in the future.

“Not having to pay an application fee is a big deal for our kids,” Johnson said. “College application fees are not cheap. But here, there is no fee and you know you are going to get in right out of the gate. It’s really a win. There is no danger in the students signing up to be a part of Shelton’s program.”

Admissions personnel from Shelton State will be at Tuscaloosa County high schools next week, meeting with students and helping them through the sign-up process.

Once that’s over, students can pick a day to meet advisers, register for classes, tour the college and meet other new students.

Earlier this week, Tuscaloosa City Schools announced the same automatic admittance partnership with Shelton State.