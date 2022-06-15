Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office golfs for children’s charity

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office hosted the Children’s Charity Classic golf tournament at Ol’ Colony Golf Course on Tuesday, June 14 to benefit the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy shared that there are currently two local children who have been provided homes and long-term care with the help of the Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.

He said helping children such as those is the main reason his department pushes to raise as much money as they can through fundraiser events like this one.

“We’ve done it before in the past and we are back doing it again now. It is something I feel very driven by, considering the issues we have had with the youth here and not only in our community but across the nation that we need to do everything we can do to help them,” he explained.

The tournament is not held annually but is something they try to host as often as possible.

The Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch mission is to “provide Christian, family-style residential homes for Alabama’s needy school-age young people in an atmosphere where they may grow spiritually and physically into productive, responsible and happy adults.”

The nonprofit has homes in Baldwin, Colbert, St. Clair and Tallapoosa counties.