Tuscaloosa County schools looking for substitute teachers, other open positions

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Lyric Franklin

The Tuscaloosa County School System needs substitute teachers alongside plenty of other positions, and it’s working with a temporary employment group to make that happen.

TCSS works with Kelly Educational Services to fill some positions, meaning these jobs aren’t run through TCSS but these workers are instead employed by Kelly Services. The system uses the organization for jobs including substitute teachers, custodians and some cafeteria workers, and they’re looking for people who have students’ educational interests in mind.

“It is a great opportunity,” said TCSS Director of Public Relations Terri Brewer. “We have a big need for substitutes in our schools. It is flexible and steady work and a great way to support the education of the students in our community and the schools in our community.”

New substitutes can choose the schools they’d like to work in and have flexibility when it comes to which days they work.

“Kelly Educational Services is proud to partner with Tuscaloosa County Schools and provide exceptional substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, custodian, cafeteria and clerical positions,” said Kelly Services Staffing Consultant Kendra Harris. “We’re a company that invests in our employees, recognizes their achievements, and is committed to the noble purpose of educating our youth.”

Alabama lawmakers last year approved raising state-funded daily pay for substitute teachers from $95 to $120, but schools are allowed to set their own pay levels.

Tuscaloosa City Schools also works with Kelly Educational Services.

If you’re interested in learning more about being a substitute teacher with TCSS, click here for more information.