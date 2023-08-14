Tuscaloosa County schools encouraging parents to fill out meal benefits form

The Tuscaloosa County School System wants all its students learning on a full stomach, so system leaders are encouraging parents to check and fill out free-meal forms if their children are eligible.

TCSS Director of Public Relations Terri Brewer said it’s imperative that parents fill out these forms if their children don’t attend a school that offers free lunch for all students.

“Sometimes people don’t realize they qualify, and they do,” said Brewer.

Schools providing free lunch to all students for the 2023-24 academic year include:

Brookwood Elementary School



Buhl Elementary Schools

Collins-Riverside Intermediate School

Cottondale Elementary School

Davis-Emerson Middle Schools

Englewood Elementary School

Holt Elementary School

Holt High School

Lloyd Wood Education Center

Matthews Elementary School

Maxwell Elementary School

Taylorville Primary School

Westwood Elementary School

If your child’s school is not on the list, you’re encouraged to fill out a Meal Benefits Application to see if you qualify for free or reduced meals. You can check out income eligibility guidelines right here.

Want to learn more about school lunches within the Tuscaloosa County School System? Click right here.