Tuscaloosa County School System: Passion is No. 1 skill needed for bus drivers

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

Schools have been in session for about a month now, but the Tuscaloosa County School System is still looking for bus drivers.

Schools have been dealing with the challenge of recruiting bus drivers for years and are looking for ways to find solutions for the shortage.

The Tuscaloosa County School System will hold a class for drivers looking to get their licenses and certifications. The class will train drivers in the essentials needed to pass the test and will include hands-on training activities. The school system’s coordinator of transportation says learning how to drive a bus is not the only quality that makes a good bus driver.

“The No. 1 skill required is a gift of passion for serving others. A gift of human service would be No. 1. No. 2 obviously would be a love for kids. But I think when we can find folks who love kids and want to serve others – that makes for a great bus driver,” said TCSS Coordinator of Transportation Craig Henson.

Henson advises anyone who is interested in driving a bus to start the paperwork. A background check and fingerprinting are required. The class is happening Sept. 19 at the Northport bus hub. There are day and night class options. Call 205-342-2636 or email Henson at cchenson@tcss.net with questions or for more information.