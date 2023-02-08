Tuscaloosa County school board honors school counselors

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Giselle Hood

National School Counseling Week is Feb. 6 – 10, a five-day week that puts a focus on the unique contribution of school counselors within United States. In Tuscaloosa County, the Board of Education recognized it school counselors at its meeting on Feb. 6 where the board adopted a proclamation for National School Counseling Week.

Myrtlewood Elementary School counselor Holly Tanner was a guest speaker at the meeting. Tanner explained that her goal during National School Counseling Week is to spread awareness and dispel misconceptions surrounding the job.

“There’s a lot of different ideas about what a school counselor does from older generations and even some that have had negative experiences in the past,” Tanner said. “This just gives us the opportunity to explain what we do and what we are here for.”

TCSS Superintendent Keri Johnson said many people don’t understand the impact school counselors have on the students.

“They literally teach every student in the school,” Johnson said. “So this is a really great way for us to celebrate the work they do every day.”