Tuscaloosa County School System begins summer feeding program

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

Tuscaloosa County High School opened its doors Thursday so children in need could grab a nutritious breakfast and lunch free of charge.

No one showed up on the first day, and TCHS was the only school in the Tuscaloosa County School System open Thursday.

Hillcrest, Holt, Sipsey Valley and Brookwood will begin serving meals next week. Manager Alana Beard said he encourages students and their parents to take advantage of the free food.

“Today is a little different because we have some of the programs starting today, some will not start until Monday.” said Beard. “We have not had any kids here at County High today but we also are feeding with Northport Intermediate and we have fed around 10 kids down there today.”

If you are older than 18, you can eat at the schools but must pay for your meals.

Unlike during the COVID-19 pandemic when schools made summer meals available for a once-weekly pickup, anyone wanting food must eat on the premises during the allotted times.

