Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority has new CEO

By: WVUA23 Student Reporter Chaney Scott

The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority has a new CEO, the organization announced this week.

The PARA Board of Directors approved hiring Brian Davis, who currently works in Vestavia Hills as the director of engineering and public works.

PARA Board Chairman Tony Johnson said Davis brings more than two decades of park and recreation experience to the job. He will serve as PARA’s fourth executive director since the agency was established in 1979.

Davis begins at PARA April 17.

Davis said he aims to get people involved as much as possible, and is looking forward to offering new events, classes and more.

More than 35 parks are part of the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority.