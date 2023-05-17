Tuscaloosa County needs more bus drivers

There’s a big shortage of school bus drivers in Tuscaloosa County. And while we’re wrapping up one school year right now, the Tuscaloosa County School System is working toward hiring as many as 22 bus drivers for next year.

Their latest new driver class begins June 13, but there are some things potential drivers should do before the class starts.

TCSS provides all the hands-on training needed, so candidates can earn a Class B CDL with passenger and school bus endorsements, along with the an Alabama School Bus Operator’s certificate.

Starting pay is about $15,000 a year, said TCSS Transportation Coordinator Craig Henson, but that’s for a job working a few hours in the mornings and afternoons Monday through Friday.

“It does not sound like a lot until you figure the hours invested,” Henson said. “It ends up being anywhere from $25 to $35 an hour, depending on the length of the route.”

Drivers can also work additional hours when schools travel for athletic events or field trips.

The job is great for retirees or anyone looking to supplement their income if they’re free during busing hours.

If you’re not interested in driving a big yellow bus but are interested in helping children getting to and from school, TCSS has hands-on training for bus aid positions, which start out around $12,000 a year.