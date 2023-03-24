Tuscaloosa County Jail moving ahead with temporary site during improvements

Construction is moving forward on a temporary site for the Tuscaloosa County Jail while improvements are under way.

On Wednesday, the Tuscaloosa County Commission approved a bid for the temporary site’s construction. Funding covers sewer, electrical and infrastructure for units where inmates under minimum security will be temporarily housed.

“As soon as this unit gets operational, hopefully by the summer and we can start moving inmates in, then we will start the demolition and construction of the new part with the Behavioral Science aspect of it and it’s estimated to take between 18 and 24 months,” said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy.

This move will impact about 200 prisoners.