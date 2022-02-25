Tuscaloosa County High investigating Tuesday morning on-campus brawl

Tuscaloosa County High School says it’s working with law enforcement in the wake of a brawl that broke out on campus Tuesday morning.

In videos widely shared on social media, students, faculty and staff were involved in the fracas, with the adults attempting to break up the rash of fights.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jessica McDaniel said there were no serious injuries as a result of the fight, and the original perpetrators have been identified.

Tuscaloosa County High School Principal Darrell Williams released the following statement to TCHS families, staff and students:

“I know many of you are aware of a fight that occurred in one of our hallways, during the school day (Tuesday). Immediately after the altercation, all students were secured inside their classrooms. No one was allowed to enter or leave the building, while our administrators and law enforcement officers made sure the individuals who were involved in the fight were identified and secured. While I am limited in what I can share about discipline involving individual students, please know that there will be consequences for those who disrupt our school day and show no respect for the safe, positive learning environment so many work hard to create.”

The brawl is still under investigation.