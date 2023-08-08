Tuscaloosa County football aims to take the next step in 2023

Tuscaloosa County football is passing the ‘eye-test’ early in the 2023 season.

Wildcats head coach Adam Winegarden says he’s “real pleased with the team” after one week of fall practice. The program will look to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Winegarden says the Wildcats are young but adds that a good number of the players had regular roles and gained experience last season. Still, the process of preparing the team to take the field on Friday nights this fall began long before the start of fall practice.

“I think you try to create as many adverse situations (as possible) throughout the offseason that force them to try to get beyond themselves,” Winegarden said. “If the first time they face adversity is in a game, then we have failed as a staff.

“It’s not a huge senior class but it’s a great senior class.”

Last season, the Wildcats finished 6-4 for their first season over .500 in nine years. Tuscaloosa County missed the playoffs by one game, losing a win-and-your-in showdown with region-rival Vestavia Hills in Week 9.

Winegarden says he’s already seen huge strides in his team after a little more than a week into fall practice.

“I just look to where we were to where we are now, I mean as far on the development side,” Winegarden said. “I think you always judge it on what you can control. I just see a huge change over the past two years going to year three just in mindset and just strength and speed development and just knowledge of football, just what it takes in order to be a good program. I really feel like that we have taken some strides. It doesn’t mean we are going to be a better team, or we are going to have any more success win more games or what not (but) I definitely feel like we made a lot of improvement.”

Tuscaloosa County kicks off the season on the road against Tuscaloosa-rival Central High School on Friday, Aug. 25. Last season, the Wildcats defeated Central, 44-0.