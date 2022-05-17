Tuscaloosa County ensuring children don’t go hungry this summer

The Tuscaloosa County School System and the Alabama State Department of Education are hosting summer feeding programs in June and July for children 18 and younger.

Brookwood High School, Holt High School, Sipsey Valley High School, Tuscaloosa County High School and Hillcrest Middle School will all serve breakfast and lunch from June 6 through June 30 and July 1 through July 15. Children do not have to attend a school within TCSS to receive a meal.

Hillcrest High School Child Nutrition Program Manager Renea Powell said several hundred and even thousands of children and their families depend on this program during the summer in Tuscaloosa County.

“There are a lot of students who depend on these meals during the summer, I was one of those children and that’s how I got meals during the summer,” Powell said, “A lot of them depend on the meals they get during the school year.”

This summer’s programs will return to a pre-pandemic style, with no more curbside meals offered on a weekly basis.

“We are back to coming in and sitting down and enjoying your meal, talk to you friends, see your lunch ladies you are so familiar with,” Powell said.

She said the program can help parents in need save money for other expenses.

Along with TCSS, Break for a Plate is an organization that helps feed those in need of healthy meals in Alabama.

Alabama State Department of Education Education Specialist Ben Guthrie said the program is administered by the education department’s Alabama Child Nutrition Program.

“We reimburse providers to serve free meals to children in low-income areas during the summer months or when school is not in session,” Guthrie said.