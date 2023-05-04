Tuscaloosa County defeats Thompson for Area Title

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

Tuscaloosa County wrapped up a dominant two days in Hoover with the area title.

The Wildcats defeat Thompson, 9-1 to win the Class 7A Area 5 Championship. It’s Tuscaloosa County’s softball’s first area title since 2018.

TCHS put Thompson away early in the championship, scoring five runs in the first inning. Senior Lauren Coker delivered the big blast, a two-run homerun to right field.

The Wildcats’ bats continued to work in the second inning. Following a bases-loaded walk to score one run, Tuscaloosa County’s Peyton Earp hits a sharp single in-between shortstop and third base to plate two more, giving TCHS a 8-1 lead.

Coker caps the scoring in the third inning with her second homerun of the game.

Thompson’s only run came in the first inning.

TCHS won all three games in the area tournament, beating Hoover (2-1) and Thompson (5-3) on Wednesday to advance to the title game.

Both Tuscaloosa County (30-13-1) and Hoover advance to the Class 7A Regional Tournament next week.

The AHSAA State Softball Championship Tournament will be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala. the week of May 16th through May 20th.