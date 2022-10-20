Tuscaloosa County Commission: Sipsey Valley getting funds for basketball uniforms
Playing sports can be expensive.
That’s why Tuscaloosa County Commissioners are stepping up to help students at one area high school.
On Wednesday morning, commissioners approved $8,000 in funding for Sipsey Valley High School. That money will pay for uniforms for the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams.
“A lot of children in the sports program do not have all the funding they need to be successful, so we do what we can from the commission side to help the students,“ said District 4 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Reginald Murray.
Each team received $4,000 to cover the cost of uniforms and other expenses.