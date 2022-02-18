Tuscaloosa County Commission OKs $13M jail renovation bid

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Valarie Bracken

The Tuscaloosa County Jail is one step closer to a $13 million expansion focused on upgrading its facilities for those in need of mental health care and other minimum-security inmates.

Wednesday, the Tuscaloosa County Commission approved the bid from a Montgomery-based firm that focuses on jail expansions.

With mental health concerns on the rise, the jail needs better ways to ensure inmates get the care they need, said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy. The 34,000 square-foot medical and psychiatric facility will also feature a minimum-security dormitory. Other renovations include new inmate worker housing units.

Abernathy said now that the bidding process is over, they can get started on architectural plans.