Tuscaloosa County Commission: 16 families getting help with water connection fees

Tamika Alexander,
Water 815475 1920

The Tuscaloosa County Commission on Wednesday approved assisting 16 families living on Ridge Road with their water connection fees.

The $9,600 from the commission will be given to Citizens Water, meaning the residents who are getting water service at their homes will only have to pay $450 for the connection.

The connection fee, including impact fee, is $1,050,” said District 2 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle. “People just cannot afford $1,050. So, I am going to help them out with our discretionary funds. That is $600 per customer. 

Categories: Local News
Tags:

Related