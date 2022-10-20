Tuscaloosa County Commission: 16 families getting help with water connection fees
The Tuscaloosa County Commission on Wednesday approved assisting 16 families living on Ridge Road with their water connection fees.
The $9,600 from the commission will be given to Citizens Water, meaning the residents who are getting water service at their homes will only have to pay $450 for the connection.
“The connection fee, including impact fee, is $1,050,” said District 2 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle. “People just cannot afford $1,050. So, I am going to help them out with our discretionary funds. That is $600 per customer.“