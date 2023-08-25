Tuscaloosa County & Central renew rivalry on season-opener

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

With high school football starting back up this week, there’s a lot of excitement in the community. There’s extra excitement when the first game features two rival schools: Tuscaloosa County High School travels across town to face Central High School.

“Traditionally, it’s always been Central’s biggest rival, so kinda bringing that fire back,” said Central head coach DeMario Pippen. “It’s a lot of passion in this game. A lot of desire, a lot of will to win, so I’m excited to see how the guys gonna play.”

There’s a stark contrast in where the two programs are development wise. Pippen enters his first season as head coach of his alma mater. His focus is rebuilding the program back to prominence. Central hasn’t had a winning record since 2014 when the team went 6-5. Last season, the Falcons won two games.

Meanwhile, Tuscaloosa County hopes to build off last season’s success where the team had its first winning record since 2013. Adam Winegarden enters his third season at the helm of the Wildcats football team.

“I just see a huge change over the past two years going into year three just in mindset, just strength and speed development, knowledge of football, just what it takes to be a good program,” Winegarden said.

“We been pushing these guys pretty hard,” Pippen said. “You know, nobody’s quitting. Nobody’s giving up. Everybody’s persevering, so that’s the thing that I like the most is the mindset of the guys. I was just talking to my wife last night about the butterflies, like man I already got butterflies, so you know, even as a coach I still have the same feelings that I had as a player.”

This will be Pippen’s first time coaching in the biggest Tuscaloosa rivalry game which is something he never got to do as a player.