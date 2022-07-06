Tuscaloosa County baseball standout signs with Stillman College

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Christian Jones

Tuscaloosa County High School’s Jon Hayden Raper never stopped chasing his dream of earning a scholarship to play college baseball.

His hard work paid off this week, when he signed a baseball scholarship with Stillman College. Raper will join the Tigers baseball program in less than two months to begin offseason workouts.

“It’s been a long time coming, I’ve dreamed it since I was a little kid,” Raper said. “Playing ball, it means a lot to me. We start the Tuesday after Labor Day (Sept. 6th). I’m going to try and pitch some, play first and third. Just wherever they want me.”

Raper’s versatility was an asset to Tuscaloosa County baseball. He played the infield and pitched for the Wildcats, helping TCHS win the Class 7A Area 5 Championship this past season.