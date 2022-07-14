Tuscaloosa County 911 hosting job fair in Northport July 26

tuscaloosa county emergency operations center

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kelby Hutchison

Tuscaloosa County 911 is looking for more employees, and on July 26 they’re hosting a telecommunications job fair alongside other agencies at the Northport Civic Center.

The event, happening from 3 to 6 p.m., will allow job-seekers to learn about a potential career in 911 dispatching.

If you can’t attend but are interested in applying, you can apply and check out job summaries and pay scales here. Salaries for a 911 Telecommunication for Tuscaloosa County 911 start at just under $41,000 a year.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, be at least 18 years old, and possess a valid driver’s license.