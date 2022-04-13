Tuscaloosa Council Member hosting District 6 cleanup this weekend

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

Tuscaloosa City Council Member John Faile said he’s tired of seeing litter in his district, so he’s doing something about it.

On Saturday, April 16, Faile is hosting a District 6 clean-up event.

Anyone interested in participating should meet at 11 a.m. at the neighborhood Walmart off Skyland Boulevard.

Littering is a huge issue within the community, but Faile said they are going to do what they can to clean up.

“I think it’ll be important that people see us out there doing it, and maybe some of the people that have caused this litter will have second thoughts about throwing it out there when they see their neighbors picking it up,” Faile said.

Cleanup tools will be provided.