Tuscaloosa City Schools staff search

tuscaloosa city schools

The start of a new school year is just around the corner. And Tuscaloosa City Schools is looking to add more staff. The Executive Director of Human Resources Dr. Deron Cameron said they have more than 60 positions that are still vacant. This includes 37 open positions for teachers and 37 support positions that include bus drivers, custodians, and child nutrition personnel. Dr. Cameron said this is their final push to get more staff before students head back to class.

“We want to get as many great candidates in our pools,” said Dr. Cameron. “We have some really fine candidates now. Just wanted to increase that and see if candidates have any questions about TCS our benefits, what we offer our pay. We can answer those questions one-on-one.”

The hiring fair will take place Monday, July 17 from 10 am until 2 pm in Central High School’s gymnasium.

-kn