Tuscaloosa City Schools report details major concerns from parents, students

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Chaney Scott

A white student and a Black student are found with a knife at school. The white student gets off without a suspension, while the Black student is sent to alternative school.

An active shooter threat is reported, but parents say they got zero information from administrators and instead discovered what happened through social media.

A student holds up a homophobic flag during a pep rally, and administrators offer no support for students who feel unsafe and no punishment for the offending student.



These are few incidences mentioned in a report released Tuesday by Tuscaloosa City Schools. The report is based on a series of listening sessions with parents, students and school staff.

Some of the largest issues detailed in the report are bullying, non-equitable treatment for students and a lack of communication between schools, students and parents.

“What was identified as being important was bullying and our response to that,” said TCS Superintendent Mike Daria. “So that clearly is an area we want to improve, both in enforcing our policy and communicating and also conflict resolution. There are so many things out there with social media that cause these conflicts, we want to be sure they have what they need to resolve those.”

This report is limited to TCS’ high schools: Northridge, Central and Paul W. Bryant, and the names of schools, teachers or administrators were redacted.



Some direct quotes from the report are:

“Students talked about comments made about the LGBTQ community and hurtful comments from other students such as “faggot and retarded.” Students stated that when the concerns are shared with the administration that they have been told that they are “being sensitive.” Also, some students stated that when a concern is shared with the administration that they are threatened with attending STARS for 90 days.” “The school is only perceived to be a great school but turns a blind eye to racial, religious, sexuality and other issues throughout the school that might bring embarrassment.” “Parents talked about the lack of textbooks in some classes and students have to rely solely on chromebooks. Others felt that some schools get more funding and care than other schools when it comes to building and grounds maintenance.” “Other students stated that although they feel safe from school shootings, they do not feel mentally safe from racial slurs and fights. Most students agreed that bullying was not addressed by the school.” “Teachers said they refrain from even writing students up anymore.” “The football player gets in trouble but he will not receive the same type of punishment.” “Students shared that sometimes students mock Hispanic students and the teacher does nothing about it. They said Hispanic students are “thrown a lot of shade” by Black students in the school.” “..Students have to fill out a HALT form. A student respond, “By the time all this happens and the paperwork is being processed, the person bullied is still getting bullied and might commit suicide or something. I tried to report bullying but the teacher told me to talk to the bully.” “Track the teachers’ social media posts. kids know all (too much) about their teachers. Not the same kind of professional relationship. Texting and inappropriate communication is “bad.” The kids shouldn’t have the teacher’s phone number and have the direct access to communicate with the coach/teacher instead of the parent. ” “There was a threat of an active shooter at the school, I learned about it out in the community. I didn’t get any communication from the school when it happened.” “A teacher shared that she had a couple of students say that a teacher made comments about Black students to the students(calling them ignorant and making a general comment about Black people being ignorant). One teacher heard directly, either to kids or between staff making a reference to race and general intelligence, clumping students together.” “It’s welcoming, but not for all students. Lots of racism.” “Are there different consequences for students who bring a knife to school? ( student with a knife said it was in the backpack from hunting and was not suspended (white), another student (black) with a knife was sent to alternative school.” “Though a few students felt welcomed in school, several students shared that they have experienced/witnessed incidents in which staff favored one group of students over another. Students also stated that there have been incidents in which a particular group of students have been targeted by other students and the administration did not address the situation. Many students discussed the situation at the pep rally involving a student holding up a homophobic flag and a cross or X on it and the lack of response from the administration.” “All groups interviewed appeared to be unhappy with going to this school.”

In the wake of the report, TCS is creating a strategic communication plan, implementing a district-wide bullying policy and further investigating mechanisms that can help equalize funding between schools.

You can check out the full report below:

TCS Culture & Climate Report 2023

