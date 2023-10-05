Tuscaloosa City Schools: Property tax increase necessary for better services, programs

Tuscaloosa City Schools needs more money to do more, and it needs residents’ help to make that happen.

That’s why TCS is proposing a property tax increase of 11.5 mills, which would represent an extra $17.25 million a year for the system. A mill is equal to a 10th of 1 cent. The proposed 11.5-mill increase represents an extra $115 a year in property taxes for a single-family home worth $100,000.

Any property tax increase must be voted on by residents; a similar measure proposing an 8-mill increase for the Tuscaloosa County School System overwhelmingly failed in a Feb. 14 vote.

Tuscaloosa’s property tax rate has not gone up for public schools funding since 1986.

The property tax proposal was presented Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education alongside the findings from a systemwide study seeking feedback on future programs and services from parents, families and residents.

According to results from the study, locals want better pay for teachers and staff; better student services and programs, like fine arts, extended learning and special education services; and safer schools with school resource officers at each campus.

System board members said the only way Tuscaloosa can make these additions is with a property tax increase.

Three years from now, TCS won’t look the same as it does today,” said board member Lesley Powell in a statement. “We can either choose as a community to fund a better, stronger education for our kids with exceptional educators, top notch student services and programs and, of course, tighter safety and security. Or, we can choose to cut back on spending. And I think everybody knows what I know, and that’s strong schools builds strong communities. It seems to me like there is only one choice.”

TCS Superintendent Mike Daria has been asked by the board to come to the board’s next meeting with a resolution regarding the funding proposal.

The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education will next meet Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy, 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tuscaloosa.