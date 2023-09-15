Tuscaloosa City Schools opens survey for feedback through Sept. 20

Tuscaloosa City Schools is looking for your feedback on what’s most important for the future of the system.

After a trio of in-person community input meetings this week that brought in around 1,400 residents, the system is opening up an online survey for anyone else interested in getting their voice heard.

The system wants to know what priorities you think are most important: What programs and services are worth putting money toward?

This survey is available until Sept. 20, and survey results will be included in a future report alongside the in-person input sessions data. A final report will be available in early October.

Interested in taking the survey? You can do so right here.