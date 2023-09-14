Tuscaloosa City Schools: Meetings offer a chance for community’s input

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jake Smith

Tuscaloosa City Schools is offering a way for parents to have their voices heard this week with several community input meetings.

Wednesday’s meeting, held at Northridge High School, featured a brief orientation followed by small-group sessions.

TCS parent Robert Stewart said the small groups made people feel heard.

“You can get a better consensus from people in a smaller setting,” Stewart said. “I’ve learned that from being an educator. You can get more people to participate and more people feel like they are being heard in these smaller settings.”

The feedback will be used by TCS to set future goals and financial priorities.

The final meeting is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 14, at Paul W. Bryant High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. These meetings are open to all Tuscaloosa residents.