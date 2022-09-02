Tuscaloosa City Schools looks at raising pay for coaches, some teachers

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Karnera Gafford

Tuscaloosa City Schools is looking at making its system more enticing for athletic coaches and extracurricular teachers, and the answer is easy: More money.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Tuscaloosa City School Board discussed a potential pay increase for athletic coaches and extracurricular teachers. Board officials said they’ve compared TCS salaries to other systems and wanted to make themselves more competitive for potential new coaches and teachers.

“Our board is looking at compensation for all coaches,” said TCS Superintendent Mike Daria. “We wanted to see how we are positioned in compensation among our peers in the state. Our city council, our mayor, our school board prioritize athletics and extracurricular activities and this allows us to see how we are positioned with others in the state.”

If the funding is passed the new salary update will go into effect Oct. 1.

The motion still needs to go through different committees before it will be approved.