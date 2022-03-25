Tuscaloosa City Schools hosts discussion on improving Central-area schools

By WVUA 23 Reporter Jocelyn Claborn

Parents and students attending several Tuscaloosa City Schools got the chance to hear from principals and school leaders Thursday at the first-ever Falcon Family Community Forum.

Schools involved included Central Elementary, University Place Elementary, Martin Luther King Elementary, Oakdale Elementary, Westlawn Middle and Central High schools.

“What’s amazing about tonight and the work that goes into tonight is the planning that is happening in this central feeder zone. And when you have our leaders working together collaboratively as a unified group all working with that common goal, we’re going to achieve amazing things. And that’s what you saw here tonight,” said TCS Superintendent Mike Daria.

The schools are focusing on five key principles: attendance, character, leadership, discipline and academic achievement, and their goal is improving overall safety, academics and culture.

“When you feel safe, when you feel loved, when you feel like you have opportunities to grow, that’s when you’re going to have student success,” said Central High Principal Teresha Jones-Hamilton. “And our goal is to make sure students feel their best.”

Central Elementary Principal Jerry Collins said a child’s attendance in school has a direct connection to if a child does or does not graduate. He said if a student misses 30 to 40 days of school in a school year, there is only a 1% chance the student will graduate from Central High School.

The Falcons are encouraging a strong community and family involvement in helping them achieve their goal of turning their students into well-rounded citizens.

“The bottom line is it’s going to take a village, it always takes a village and there’s no part that is not as important as the other. At the end of the day, we need to focus on what is best for the kids,” said Jones-Hamilton.