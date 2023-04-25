Tuscaloosa City Schools hosting job fair Thursday

Tuscaloosa City Schools is looking for new teachers and support staff for the coming fall, and the system is offering an easy way for applicants to apply this week.

Like most school systems across the country, TCS is facing a shortage of employees. On Thursday, the system is hosting a job fair for positions including teacher, bus drivers, nurses and other opportunities.

“You have to have a passion for children,” said TCS Human Resources and Operations Executive Director Deron Cameron. “They come with many needs and you need to be able to fulfill those needs, do the best and see the progress in a child each and every day.”

Working for TCS comes with benefits including health insurance, sick leave and entrance into the Retirement Systems of Alabama.

Classroom experience is not required to be a teacher, nor is an education degree; applicants will get assistance with certification courses and training.

The job fair is happening April 27 at the Tuscaloosa Career and Tech Academy from noon to 2 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m.