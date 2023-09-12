Tuscaloosa City Schools hosting input meetings this week

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Josie Wahl

Tuscaloosa City Schools has begun a series of input meetings this week so the system can get advice from parents and residents and determine what schools should focus on in the future.

The first meeting was held Monday night at Central High School, and around 50 people attended.

The meeting started with a presentation of the progress the schools have made and what administrators want to do in the future.

Among the topics up for discussion were universal pre-K, teacher salaries, technology, transportation, school nurses and social workers.

Currently, the city schools system can serve 650 pre-K students in 32 general education and five special education classrooms.

The presentation highlighted the system’s and its schools’ progress in helping students stay on target and providing more resources.

According to the presentation, students at the third-grade level reading has increased 36% in the last seven years, and about 89% of 2023 high school graduates confirmed post graduate plans.

The system offers 20 Advancement Placement classes district-wide, and 300 students are also taking college courses via dual enrollment each semester.

Art and music have also received increased funding to $1.1 million, and school resource officers are assigned to each school.

“I do feel like they are moving in the right direction in terms of making sure they better the schools for not only the students but for the parents as well. I do feel confident they will take our opinions that were given tonight and try to work with advancing the school system for the children and the parents,” said Quanytrious Williams, a parent of an elementary student.

The next meetings are happening: