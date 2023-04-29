Tuscaloosa City Schools host job fair to staff up for next school year

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Caswell

The states of Mississippi and Alabama still hold the highest rate of teacher vacancies in the country, according to a 2023 study conducted by EdSurge. Tuscaloosa City Schools hosted a job fair Thursday in hopes of closing that gap. The event offered a wide range of employment opportunities, from bus drivers to teachers.

Job seekers met with representatives from all 21 Tuscaloosa City Schools to learn more about the openings. School administrators were also there to collect resumes and answer any questions about current openings.

Southview Elementary Assistant Principal Teresa Bivens said there are opportunities available for everyone.

“We are in a situation where we need teachers and we are looking for the best possible teachers to come here to Tuscaloosa City. We have all 21 schools represented in addition to having our HR department on hand. We also have our transportation department as well as our facilities department here,” said Bivens.

TCS offers various training programs for people who want to pursue a career in education. Click here for a full list of TCS job openings.