Tuscaloosa City Schools hiring new bus drivers for fall semester

Tuscaloosa City Schools held a hiring fair Thursday at Central High School to fill 15 open positions for bus drivers.

Those hired will receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus and full-time school employee benefits.

Ron Schappacher, Director of Transportation for TCS, explained a typical day on the road for those interested.

“Two hours in the morning, two hours in the afternoon (and) usually it’s shorter than that,” he said.

With 21 schools, TCS educates almost 11,000 Tuscaloosa students from Pre-Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Teachers that drive buses usually have shorter routes, but a full-time bus driver would drive elementary and possibly middle and high school routes from 6:30 to 8:30 in the morning, and from 2:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon.

To learn more about these job opportunities, call 205-247-2400.