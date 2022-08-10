Tuscaloosa City Schools has new dress code for new year
Tuscaloosa City Schools students are heading back to class today, and they’ve got a brand new dress code for the new year.
The new dress code nixes gendered language, meaning all students must adhere to the same rules. Like school systems across the nation, TCS Superintendent Mike Daria said officials were hearing from students and parents that girls in particular were bearing the brunt of the rules. Now, everyone’s treated equally.
Here’s what that looks like in the TCS Student Code of Conduct:
Dress Code
The primary responsibility for a student’s attire resides with the student and parents or guardians. The following rules concerning dress and grooming are mandatory for all students attending Tuscaloosa City Schools. Students who fail to follow these rules will be subject to disciplinary action as outlined in Code of Conduct 1.13, “Non-conformity to Dress Code.”
Section 1: Students Must Wear
- Shirts: Must be opaque fabric. Must cover midriff and not be low cut in front or back.
- Bottoms: Pants, sweatpants, joggers, shorts, skirt, dress, leggings. Must be opaque fabric. Dresses and skirts must be fingertip length. Shorts, including athletic shorts, are allowed, but may not be less than a 3” inseam. Genitals and buttocks must be covered at all times.
- Shoes: Activity-specific shoes are permitted (for example for sports or TCTA classes.) Shoes that are secured to the foot and do not easily fall off are highly encouraged for safety reasons.
Section 2: Students May Wear
- Hoodie sweatshirts, although hood cannot be worn over head.
- Fitted pants, including leggings, yoga pants and “skinny jeans” as long as it meets requirements in section 1.
- Ripped jeans, as long as underwear is not exposed, and rips are not above fingertip length.
- Tank tops, as long as underwear or midriff is not exposed.
- Athletic attire, as long as it meets requirements in Sections 1 and 3.
- Clothing with commercial or athletic logos provided they do not violate Section 3 below.
Section 3: Student May Not Wear
- Garments that reflect violent language or images.
- Images or language depicting drugs or alcohol (or any illegal item or activity) or the use of same.
- Hate speech, profanity, pornography.
- Images or language that creates a hostile or intimidating environment based on any protected class.
- Clothing where underwear is exposed. Undershirts/camisoles cannot be worn alone as shirts.
- Spaghetti straps, or strapless tops, unless otherwise covered.
- Bathing suits.
- Hats or head coverings except as a religious observance or as allowed on special days or for certain athletic or class requirements.
- Pajamas, except when allowed on special days.
- House slippers or shoes intended for indoors only.
- Sunglasses (indoors.)
- Metal-spikes on shoes or metal-toed shoes, except for when needed for a class such as at TCTA.