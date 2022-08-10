Tuscaloosa City Schools has new dress code for new year

school dress code

Tuscaloosa City Schools students are heading back to class today, and they’ve got a brand new dress code for the new year.

The new dress code nixes gendered language, meaning all students must adhere to the same rules. Like school systems across the nation, TCS Superintendent Mike Daria said officials were hearing from students and parents that girls in particular were bearing the brunt of the rules. Now, everyone’s treated equally.

Here’s what that looks like in the TCS Student Code of Conduct:

Dress Code

The primary responsibility for a student’s attire resides with the student and parents or guardians. The following rules concerning dress and grooming are mandatory for all students attending Tuscaloosa City Schools. Students who fail to follow these rules will be subject to disciplinary action as outlined in Code of Conduct 1.13, “Non-conformity to Dress Code.”

Section 1: Students Must Wear

Shirts: Must be opaque fabric. Must cover midriff and not be low cut in front or back.

Bottoms: Pants, sweatpants, joggers, shorts, skirt, dress, leggings. Must be opaque fabric. Dresses and skirts must be fingertip length. Shorts, including athletic shorts, are allowed, but may not be less than a 3” inseam. Genitals and buttocks must be covered at all times.

Shoes: Activity-specific shoes are permitted (for example for sports or TCTA classes.) Shoes that are secured to the foot and do not easily fall off are highly encouraged for safety reasons.

Section 2: Students May Wear

Hoodie sweatshirts, although hood cannot be worn over head.

Fitted pants, including leggings, yoga pants and “skinny jeans” as long as it meets requirements in section 1.

Ripped jeans, as long as underwear is not exposed, and rips are not above fingertip length.

Tank tops, as long as underwear or midriff is not exposed.

Athletic attire, as long as it meets requirements in Sections 1 and 3.

Clothing with commercial or athletic logos provided they do not violate Section 3 below.

Section 3: Student May Not Wear