Tuscaloosa City Schools focusing on reading as literacy act rules loom

The Tuscaloosa City School Board is reminding parents to prepare their third graders for the Alabama Literacy Act.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Daria informed the school board that, in accordance with the law, students will be assessed on their reading skills at the beginning, middle and end of their third-grade year.

Young readers who pass one of the three assessments through the Literacy Act will move on to the fourth grade. Students who don’t pass the assessment by the end of the year will be held back.

The testing helps teachers and faculty assess what reading instruction and intervention is needed.

“We just briefed our board on the Literacy Act and its impact this year, especially the retention component,” Daria said. “That kicks in this year, so we briefed the board about our notification to all our parents in grades K-3 on the importance of reading proficiently at each of those stages.”

Daria said it’s imperative this year for students who are in third grade or lower to get caught up on reading if they’re not where they should be, to avoid them having to repeat the grade.

Daria said there are about 100 third graders in the system who are in danger of being held back.

He said he’s hopeful current intervention programs, summer learning, coaches, faculty and staff can bring that number down.