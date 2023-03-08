Tuscaloosa City Schools debating code of conduct change

The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday evening to discuss the first reading of the amendment to the 2022-2023 Parent/Student Code of Conduct.

Superintendent Mike Daria announced the school system is proposing a change to ultimately provide students with a safe education.

“So tonight the board received a draft revision to the code of conduct and essentially just makes the Class 2 offenses have the administrative responses open for the Class two offenses. So that’s the draft that is here tonight. And part of it is we want to make sure we have a code of conduct that supports our schools where they are safe and orderly,” said Daria.

Northridge High School parent Alison Hudnall attended the meeting and said the proposal came as a swift change that was not properly explained to parents.

“My concern is the amendment that’s being proposed is being very hastily and heartily put together for potentially the school board to avoid lawsuits that might be pending. It does not take into account the holistic nature of writing an entire code of conduct and the safeguards that need to be there,” said Hudnall.

She told those gathered for the meeting she is concerned about the lack of questions asked regarding the proposed revision to the student code of conduct.

“I would just encourage parents to pull up the proposed amendment, making note of what language is being removed. And to reach out to the school board member that represents their district and encourage them to start asking questions and to ensure there are safeguards put in place,” said Hudnall.

This was the first reading at the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education meeting and the board will follow up next meeting.