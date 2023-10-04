Tuscaloosa City Schools continues with special task force

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jaylen Baron

Tuscaloosa City Schools is always working toward more innovation and student success, and some of the ways it’s doing that were presented at Tuesday’s TCS Board of Education meeting.

TCS Chief School Financial Officer Jay Duke presented a financial analysis of the advisory task force report at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The board unanimously requested that TCS Superintendent Mike Daria and Duke continue moving forward with the task force.

You can check out TCS’ 2024 fiscal year budget right here.

Each advisory task force member is committed to supporting staff and students with the upcoming key areas of planning.

The future enhancement to Tuscaloosa City Schools will project an 11.5 millage. The millage distribution will be used for Premier student services (4 mills), and educator excellence (5 mills) and school safety (2.5 mills).

A mill is one-tenth of one cent, and is the way property taxes are accessed. In Alabama, schools are largely funded through property taxes.

“School safety and student programs and educator excellence it’s hard to rank them because those things were consistent throughout not only the employee input sessions but with the community input sessions and then affirm here tonight the task force, I think they’re all three are equally important,” Duke said.

Board Chair Eric Wilson it is time for this board to be brave and bold, doing what is necessary to make this school system and community what it needs to be.