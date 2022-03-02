Tuscaloosa City Schools celebrates Read Across America Day with special guests

Tuscaloosa City Schools

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

National Read Across America Day is today, and Tuscaloosa City Schools are taking the extra time to read all week and celebrate with special guests.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue stopped by The Alberta School of Performing Arts Tuesday, while guest reader Miss Alabama 2022 read at Southview Elementary.

TCS Superintendent Mike Daria read to Woodland Forrest Elemenatry third-grade students.

This day was established by the National Education Association in 1998 to encourage children to get excited about reading.

It occurs each year on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.