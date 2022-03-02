Tuscaloosa City Schools celebrates awards Tuesday

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

Tuscaloosa City Schools celebrated several of their own Tuesday, as three of the state’s five Schools of Character awards are in the system.

Westlawn Middle School, Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Elementary and Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Middle were the achievement-earners of the character development honor handed out by character.org.

TMSM Principal Constance Pewee-Childs said the school’s core values are service, integrity, diversity and leadership.

“Academics is not everything,” Pewee-Childs said. “You can be the smartest person in the world, but if you are rude and you do not have those soft skills you are not going to get the job. We want to make sure our kids know how to be respectful.”

