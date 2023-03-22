Tuscaloosa City Schools approves code of conduct changes

The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved changes to the parent/student code of conduct Tuesday, meaning students getting into trouble like fighting in school no longer have a first warning before an extended stay at alternative school or expulsion are on the table.

This after a Northridge High School parent was left with many questions and few answers after their child was moved to alternative school after a first-time fighting offense.

TCS Executive Director of Learning Support Janet Sherrod said the board is making these changes because of their strong stance against fighting.

“We have two classifications for fighting,” Sherrod said. “With this new policy change, just like always, if a student has a prior disciplinary history, that information will be taken into consideration.”

Sherrod said consequences can range from parent-teacher conferences to alternative school.

TCS parent Cory Jones, who attended the meeting, said he hopes to get more answers regarding this major change.

“Right now, I disagree with it because it was just a quick move,” Jones said. “Is this move necessary right now? Or could this move have waited?”

Changes went into effect immediately.

According to the TCS board agenda for March 21, the old language of the code of conduct is: