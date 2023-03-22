Tuscaloosa City Schools approves code of conduct changes
The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved changes to the parent/student code of conduct Tuesday, meaning students getting into trouble like fighting in school no longer have a first warning before an extended stay at alternative school or expulsion are on the table.
This after a Northridge High School parent was left with many questions and few answers after their child was moved to alternative school after a first-time fighting offense.
TCS Executive Director of Learning Support Janet Sherrod said the board is making these changes because of their strong stance against fighting.
“We have two classifications for fighting,” Sherrod said. “With this new policy change, just like always, if a student has a prior disciplinary history, that information will be taken into consideration.”
Sherrod said consequences can range from parent-teacher conferences to alternative school.
TCS parent Cory Jones, who attended the meeting, said he hopes to get more answers regarding this major change.
“Right now, I disagree with it because it was just a quick move,” Jones said. “Is this move necessary right now? Or could this move have waited?”
Changes went into effect immediately.
According to the TCS board agenda for March 21, the old language of the code of conduct is:
Class II Administrative ResponsesAdministrative responses for Class II violations include, but are not limited to, the following:
Middle and High School Students
- First offense: In-school suspension, in-school intervention, denial of bus privileges, and/or extended work assignments before or after school, and/or suspension for one to five school days, with a parent or guardian conference required before the student may return to school.
- Subsequent offenses: Pending a full investigation, the violation may warrant suspension for up to five days, a suspension/in-school intervention combination, or a recommendation for alternative placement or expulsion.
- Disciplinary probation or before-/after-school detention
- Work assignments before or after school, in-school intervention
- Special circumstances may warrant a recommendation to the Board’s hearing officer for an alternative educational program apart from the normal setting
- Positive behavior support program interventions
Prior to determining the appropriate administrative response, the principal or their designee will consider the student’s prior disciplinary history.
Class II Administrative Responses
Administrative responses for Class II violations include, but are not limited to, the following:
Middle and High School Students
- In school suspension
- Positive behavior support group interventions
- In school intervention
- Denial of bus privileges
- Disciplinary probation
- Extended work assignments before or after school
- Out of school suspension with parent conference before return
- Out of school suspension/in-school intervention combination
- Recommendation for alternative placement
- Recommendation for expulsionPrior to determining the appropriate administrative response, the principal or their designee will consider the student’s prior disciplinary history.