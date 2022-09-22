Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent has contract extended

TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools voted to extend Superintendent Mike Daria’s contract. His salary will also increase to $272,000 per year.

“The parents, students, and faculty make it a wonderful place to work,” said Daria. “We are on our way to becoming a premiere school district and it is incredible to work with so many faculty and staff members, and families and students who are on that path to that vision.”

Daria’s contract will now run through 2027. Daria has been the superintendent of Tuscaloosa City Schools for the past seven years.