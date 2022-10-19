Tuscaloosa City School Board unveils new grant for safety

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Caleb Aguayo

The Tuscaloosa City School Board announced Tuesday that it received a $1 million grant which will be used to enhance funding for safety in the schools.

Superintendent Mike Daria said the grant, known as Project SAFE, was applied for years ago. It will be used for adding to existing safety protocols within the school system.

Daria said those protocols include employing a full-time safety director, as well as training for faculty, staff and students. He did not specify what type of training if offered.

“We looked at our current safety plan,” Daria said. “We want to continuously improve. We felt like looking at grants and looking at grant opportunities was a way to supplement what we already have in place. So the grant is written with some specificity on areas that we wanted to improve. This will help fund those areas of improvement.”

The money from the grant will be distributed over the course of three years, Daria said.