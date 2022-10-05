Tuscaloosa city school board discusses code of conduct

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Caleb Aguayo

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education met for the first time after a retreat they held on Sept. 30.

According to Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria, the school board holds a retreat three times per year “…to see where we are, and where we’re going.”

He said this retreat focused on revising the system’s code of conduct and going over analytical data.

Daria said the school board saw growth in the schools and overall improvements in the subjects of reading and math.

“We want to make sure that our students come to school and they’re ready to learn, and that they’re disruption-free,” Daria said. He said the school board wants a safe and orderly school environment.

The Board approved all agenda items from the retreat.